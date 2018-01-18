Rosscarrock stabbing victim's death ruled a homicide: Calgary police

The first homicide victim of 2018 has been identified by Calgary police.

An autopsy confirmed 25-year-old Darby Chase Shade, of Calgary, was stabbed on Jan. 16, a news release said Thursday.

Police previously said they were called to a duplex near Westbrook Mall just after 10:30 p.m. to reports of disturbance, and saw "numerous people" fleeing what investigators believe was a house party.

Shade's body was discovered in the mall parking lot across the street.

Multiple people were taken in for questioning and police said they are still looking for two persons of interest; Christian Whitebear, 25, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19.

Both men are wanted on outstanding warrants unrelated to the homicide investigation.