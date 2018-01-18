Calgary comes up short on talent for Amazon HQ2 shortlist

Amazon’s HQ2 pitch snub will serve as a disappointing reminder to the province that economic development won’t happen overnight – and the experience’s feedback gives legislators and educators a focused lens for the future.

Calgary Economic Development CEO Mary Moran said in her debrief with Amazon Thursday morning, the one aspect that put Toronto, and the other shortlisted cities, ahead of Calgary’s pitch was a lack of talent for tomorrow’s economy.

“These companies are looking for both entry level and senior tech people and we just don’t have that here for the short term, and we need to figure that out,” said Moran.

“Tech people we have are very well suited for our natural resources but we’ve got to really think about how we round that tech talent out.”

She highlighted that B.C. recently announced 2,900 net-new spaces for tech industry students in their post-secondary institutions – which is huge compared to 1,000 students she says are ready to start in the tech-sector across Alberta every year.​

“We have a province where there’s been a lot of talk about diversification for many years but not a lot of work going on about it,” said Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, in regards to the Amazon shortlist.

“Over the last two-and-a-half years we’ve made a lot of investments to turn that corner.”

Notley said this kind of work doesn’t happen overnight. She said the government has been supporting post-secondary institutions to broaden their training offerings outside of the traditional energy market jobs.

“We need to actually put real work and action behind the talk of diversification, and that’s something our government is very committed to doing,” said Notley.

Economic Development and Trade ​Minister Deron Bilous’ press secretary Jean-Marc Prevost told Metro there are more than 2,000 tech-sector graduates in Alberta in 2016/17 and although Calgary’s pitch came up short it provided learning opportunities.

“While we wanted to see our city on the shortlist – the work Calgary did in creating their pitch helps prepare us for other investment attraction and business expansion opportunities in the province,” Prevost said. “Through this process, we’re learning more about the type of talent we need to continue leading as we build an economy for the future.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the momentum of the Amazon HQ2 campaigns will continue as Calgary turns its gaze to new opportunities.