Some naloxone kits are missing medication: Alberta Health Services
Anyone with a kit is being asked to double check the contents
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Alberta Health Services is asking anyone with a naloxone kit to make sure theirs has two or three vials of the actual drug.
Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The health authority has received reports of kits that have been distributed with the vials missing and is now issuing a public warning.
Every complete kit should have:
· Two or three vials of naloxone (0.4mg/mL)
· Two or three syringes/needles
· Alcohol swabs
· Gloves
· Breathing mask
· Brochure
Incomplete kits will be replaced free of charge.
People who want assistance checking their kit can go to a distribution centre. A complete list of distributions centres can be found at www.drugsafe.ca.
As of the end of last year, 41,035 naloxone kits had been distributed to Albertans.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A token of change: Halifax cafe helping those in need with a hand up
-
Loonie recovers following dovish interest rate hike, Dow soars past 26,000
-
Christopher Garnier appealing conviction in Catherine Campbell murder
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted