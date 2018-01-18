Some naloxone kits are missing medication: Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services is asking anyone with a naloxone kit to make sure theirs has two or three vials of the actual drug.

Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The health authority has received reports of kits that have been distributed with the vials missing and is now issuing a public warning.

Every complete kit should have:

· Two or three vials of naloxone (0.4mg/mL)

· Two or three syringes/needles

· Alcohol swabs

· Gloves

· Breathing mask

· Brochure

Incomplete kits will be replaced free of charge.

People who want assistance checking their kit can go to a distribution centre. A complete list of distributions centres can be found at www.drugsafe.ca.