Some naloxone kits are missing medication: Alberta Health Services

Anyone with a kit is being asked to double check the contents

Naloxone can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose, and these naloxone kits are available for free at Alberta pharmacies, even without a prescription.

Alberta Health Services is asking anyone with a naloxone kit to make sure theirs has two or three vials of the actual drug.

Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The health authority has received reports of kits that have been distributed with the vials missing and is now issuing a public warning.

Every complete kit should have:

· Two or three vials of naloxone (0.4mg/mL)
· Two or three syringes/needles
· Alcohol swabs
· Gloves
· Breathing mask
· Brochure

Incomplete kits will be replaced free of charge.

People who want assistance checking their kit can go to a distribution centre. A complete list of distributions centres can be found at www.drugsafe.ca.

As of the end of last year, 41,035 naloxone kits had been distributed to Albertans.

