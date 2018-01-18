Victim of 'vicious' Calgary convenience store assault wants answers

One of the victims in a recent series of robberies and assaults at Calgary convenience stores is giving police permission to release CCTV video of the 'vicious' attack he suffered in hopes someone recognizes the suspect.

The victim, identified by Calgary Police in a news release as Wishavdeep, was working at the Mac's Convenience Store at 4100 Marlborough Drive NE on Jan. 7.

The video shows a man entering the store just before 11 p.m. and jumping the counter.

Appearing to be holding a knife, the man forces Wishavdeep to open the till and then lay face down on the floor.

The suspect removes money from the till, stomps on Wishavdeep's head and neck, and then flees. Blood can be seen on the floor and Wishavdeep is clearly hurt.

“This is a vicious attack that was completely uncalled for," said Insp. Joe Brar with the CPS Investigative Operations Section.

"The clerk had complied with the culprit's demands and did nothing to provoke the assault."

A news release last week about the assaults didn't yield any tips from the public, according to police, who believe the same man is responsible for a total of five robberies in Calgary.

In addition to the assault that injured Wishavdeep, there were similar incidents on July 24, 2017, at the Mac's Convenience Store at 2905 14 Street SW; on Nov. 7, 2017, at the 7 Eleven at 146-920 36 Street NE; on Dec. 6, 2017 at the Mac's Convenience Store located at 2905 14 Street SW, and on May 20, 2017 at a Mac’s Convenience Store on 3735 Rundlehorn Drive NE.

Police described the suspect as male, 20 to 35 years old and approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, with a slim build.

Victims have reported he was often wearing gloves and a black zip-up hoodie (with the hood up), as well as a scarf or mask that covers the lower half of his face.