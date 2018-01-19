Bike-share companies meeting with City of Calgary could be ready for summer launch

Is it time for the city to take bike-sharing systems for another spin? Opportunities on the horizon seem to be steering in that direction.

Calgary has a checkered past with its dreams of a bike-share service — an effort was quickly quashed in 2011 after council vetoed administration’s recommendation for investing in one of the more common docked systems like those in Toronto and Montreal.

In the end, the city was mandated to look for a system in Calgary, but without any budget for city investment. It had to be a completely private endeavour, which proved difficult.

But Tom Thivener, the city’s active transportation projects coordinator, said the outcome of council’s decision may actually have been a blessing in the long run, and allow Calgary to learn from other mistakes made when introducing the transportation option.

In Seattle, the city’s partnership with a bike-share company called Pronto ended abruptly after only two years. It was established by the city’s mayor at the time that the program was too pricey, and membership too low. The city shifted millions it was spending on the bike-share to other programs — effectively killing the cycle-share — according to reporting in the Seattle Times.

But in the bike-sharing world, there’s a new concept being pedalled — dockless bike-share systems are picking up momentum across North America. Think car2go, but with bikes.

Thivener said the city’s currently talking with “a few” companies about what rolling out their two-wheeled services in Calgary might look like.

He said since making investments in infrastructure and the cycling network, Cowtown has become an attractive spot for these models to set up shop.

“We’re starting to get a lot of phone calls,” Thivener said. “They see the high ridership, the new infrastructure, they see this as a tool to earn them some revenue but also improve mobility in Calgary. This could be used as a way to entice business to set up here...all in all I think the future is bright in Calgary.”

Although there aren’t any dates set, he said Calgary could hypothetically see one of these systems on city streets as soon as this summer.

The city’s hard at work setting up protocols for bike-share companies so they could easily swoop in and set up shop. Thivener said some considerations include guidelines on where bikes should be parked, advice on what city zones might be the most successful and education on the rules of the roads for tourists.

Coun. Evan Woolley said he too has had conversations with these companies and said it’s absolutely a mobility choice the city should be exploring.

“There’s a huge demand for the system ... it’s a no-brainer,” said Woolley.

“When we’re working with new technologies and new systems there’s always challenges of sustainability. To not do something because we don’t know exactly how it works would be foolish — especially if there’s an entrepreneurial and economic development case to be made for supporting a program like this.”

In Kelowna, B.C. a proposal before council would bring a dockless bike-share system to the city of 124,000 people with a fleet of between 500 and 1,500 bikes by Spring 2018 at no cost to the municipality.