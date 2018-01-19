Calgary police officer bound for PyeongChang 2018 Olympics

On Friday, Const. Joe Cecchini with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) worked his last shift as a non-Olympian.

When he returns to patrol with the District 1 Beat Team, the dual-citizen will be able to add competing for the Italian National Skeleton team at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics to his resume.

District 1 Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace said it's believed to be the first time a serving CPS member is competing in the Olympics.

"We are very proud of Joe," Wallace said. "Many of our officers are talented people who bring a vast degree of life experience ... (he) is a great example of the tenacity and commitment our officers bring to the citizens they serve.”

Cecchini was born in British Columbia and moved to Calgary in 2007, where he joined the CPS.

He raced internationally with Canada's skeleton team for three seasons before he joined the Italian team in 2013, then becoming a two-time national champion.

Cecchini said he feels blessed to represent Italy, Canada and the CPS, but is also grateful for the opportunity his sport has given him to give back.

"Skeleton and athletics are platforms that have allowed me to coach youth and speak to others about goal setting, motivation and hopefully impact and inspire the lives of others," the two-time Italian national champion said.