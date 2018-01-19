Charges laid after Calgary senior allegedly robbed in her own home

A 27-year-old Calgary man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shoved a senior down a flight of stairs in her own home.



According to police, a man knocked on the door of a home in the 200 block of Whiteview Road NE around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 23, where a woman in her 70s answered the door.



The woman recognized the man as someone who had previously knocked on her door asking for donations for a personal crisis, and therefore let him into her home.



It’s alleged the man told the woman that his mother had died, but when she told him she had no money, he pushed her down a flight of stairs.