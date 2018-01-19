Fatal carfentanil poisonings in Alberta jump 330 per cent in one year: Report

A new report from the province shows the number of deaths related to carfentanil has increased 330 per cent in one year.

In 2016, there were 29 apparent accidental drug poisoning deaths related to carfentanil in Alberta.

There have been 125 in 2017, year-to-date (YTD), according to the interim 2017 Q4 report published on Jan. 19, which reflects data up until Nov. 11.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is extremely toxic to humans.

A miniscule amount can cause death, even for substance users with a high tolerance to opioids.

The report also shows fentanyl was responsible for nearly all of the known opioid-related deaths in Alberta last year, with 462 of the 482 confirmed apparent opioid-related deaths classified as accidental drug poisonings from fentanyl.

That works out to an average of 1.5 accidental drug poisoning deaths related to fentanyl every day in Alberta.

The report said carfentanil poisonings are rising at an alarming rate, especially in the Calgary area.