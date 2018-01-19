'Only a matter of time:' Paramedic says pressures on Calgary EMS impacting patient care

A city paramedic says it’s only a matter of time before exhausted staff make a fatal mistake, after a holiday greeting pointing out low morale was circulated to Calgary EMS employees.

In the letter written by Lyle McKellar, interim Alberta Health Services (AHS) EMS associate executive director for the Calgary Zone, and obtained by Metro, increasingly long hospital emergency department (ED) wait times, shift start and stop times, overtime, and problems with portable radios are listed as “a few” of the concerns raised by front line staff and supervisors.

“In my short time in the Calgary Zone, it is my observation that morale is low. If I am wrong, please let me know,” McKellar wrote.

McKellar also asked Calgary EMS staff to reflect on their own work habits and work ED employees to turn their units around as quickly as possible – EMS units are required to wait at an ED until a patient is transferred to the care of a nurse.

He said long ED wait times are “a system issue and not an EMS or ED specific problem.”

“We are at the front end of this problem and until health as a whole finds a solution(s) to the throughput and output of patients through our health facilities this problem will continue to exist. I know this is not the answer you’re looking for, but it is the reality,” he wrote.

AHS confirmed the letter was sent to EMS employees in the Calgary Zone.

A paramedic in Calgary, who spoke to Metro on the condition of anonymity, said they felt like they were being ‘punk’d’ when they read the letter.

“It just felt really insulting, to be honest,” the paramedic told Metro. “Like, this cannot be a real email from one of our directors.”

The paramedic said they’re not the only one who feels like they’re being pushed to perform beyond their capacity on every shift.

“It really is starting to take a toll on everybody, and it’s affecting patient care,” they said. “We just can’t give the same effort (to our patients), you’re just on autopilot.

“It’s only a matter of time until somebody’s so exhausted, or something, that they do something that actually hurts somebody – and I really don’t want to see that … but we’re like, somebody’s going to have to die catastrophically for anything to change – but even then, we’re not really sure if it would.”

Darren Sandbeck, chief paramedic with AHS, said the letter was written with the best of intentions.

“I think what the letter did was actually identify the feelings and the challenges that those staff are facing – we know that they’re out there and we're working hard everyday to try and make things better,” Sandbeck said.

“It wasn’t intended to be received (as insulting), it was intended to be received in the intent of ‘we understand, we hear you, and we continue to work on these things you're raising.’”

Like McKellar, Sandbeck said systemic issues with the health system are causing back-ups for EMS units.

“We know that our paramedics don’t want to be waiting in emergency departments, and we don’t want them waiting in emergency departments – but this is really a system wide problem, that we see actually across North America, this is not unique to Calgary,” Sandbeck told Metro.

“It’s really about the way patients move through the system … sometimes those flows get bottlenecked, and where it really affects (EMS) is at the emergency department.”

The paramedic said EMS staff are trying their best to work with ED's to improve the situation.

“We try so hard ... to do all this consolidation that they want us to do – like taking over patients so one medic crew in the hallway can have multiple patients, so that other ambulances are free to go back out and do calls,” they said.