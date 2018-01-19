Two-week Calgary police operation finds almost 700 running, unattended vehicles

During the two weeks Operation Cold Start was patrolling Calgary streets, police officers found nearly 700 vehicles just waiting to be stolen – keys in the ignition and all.

In the same time-frame, no less than 32 vehicles were stolen while left to warm up on chilly days, according to a release from Calgary Police Service (CPS).

The second annual operation focused on educating the owners of vehicles left running to warm up. In total, 697 people learned about auto theft prevention – though not the hard way.

Last year, 5,758 vehicles were reported stolen in Calgary, an average of almost 16 thefts a day.

CPS estimates one in four of stolen vehicles had their keys left inside.

The crime doesn't always stop at theft, either.

CPS said stolen vehicles are often used to help commit other crimes such as robberies, break and enters, and drug-related offences.

There have been numerous examples in recent months of high-risk behavior, including offenders driving into oncoming traffic, involving stolen vehicles, which are not always returned intact.

CPS said 48 per cent of recovered stolen vehicles in the last six months of 2017 were damaged or had parts missing.

Police also provided the following tips for the public to prevent vehicle theft:

- Never leave a running vehicle, where the keys are in the ignition, unattended.

- Never leave running vehicles, where the vehicle has been started with a keyless ignition or push-button start, unattended.

- Use a remote starter whenever possible and keep your vehicle locked.

- Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.

- Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle.

- Always lock the person door leading from a garage into a residence. Never leave children or pets in a running vehicle.

- Do not leave valuables, including identity documents and bank cards, in a vehicle, under any circumstances.

- If you witness a crime, such as a vehicle being stolen, call 9-1-1 and provide as much descriptive information as you can.