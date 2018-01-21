Living wage stickers on Calgary business windows draw compliments, criticism

A Calgary small business owner is leading the charge to recognize businesses that support paying their employees a living wage.

Jill Hawker, owner of The Apothecary and All Things Jill in Inglewood, first queried the idea on Twitter last week to see if any local business owners would be interested in posting a small decal on their shop windows that confirmed their status as living wage employers.

The response from owners and consumers alike was positive, so she designed and printed a small run of 25 window decals, and is now selling them for $2.00 at The Apothecary.

Hawker, who employs 10 people between her two businesses, said she hoped the sticker campaign would help to promote a positive spin in regards to the recent backlash over living wages prompted in part by the minimum wage increase in Ontario and changes to Alberta’s labour laws concerning holiday pay earlier this month.

Hawker said most of her employees are “lifers” and says she structured her business in such a way that allowed her to provide a living wage that allows them to stress a little less over their finances. By taking care of them, they, in turn, take care of her and add value to the business.

“I’m so fortunate to have them. It’s not just about the wage, but how employees feel valued,” she said.

Katie Maedel, full-time manager at The Apothecary, has been working there for nearly three years and says she can’t imagine how she would survive if she were working for minimum wage.

“I can afford to live. I can pay my rent without worry, I can buy my groceries, and I can have a little left over to have a little fun,” she said.

Maedel said that as an employee, her investment in the company and their customers is much greater, and that she and her co-workers see themselves as a family that takes care of each other.

“We have no turnover. The retention rate here is very, very high; there’s value in that,” said Hawker, noting that the cost of training new employees alone can be detrimental to a company’s bottom line.

So far, response to the sticker campaign has been mostly positive, with several local businesses expressing an interest in displaying the decal on the storefronts.

Consumers also said they would be more willing to support local businesses if they knew employees were receiving a fair wage and supported initiatives that aligned with their own personal values.

Hawker said she is hoping to work with Vibrant Communities Calgary to start an online listing of participating businesses, but for now is promoting them through social media to get word out.

Some online critics have accused her of shaming businesses that don’t pay a living wage, but Hawker said it’s important to remember that even if a business isn’t structured to implement a living wage, there are still ways to make employees feel valued.

Hawker said that as one of Canada’s most entrepreneurial cities, it’s important to support small businesses – especially when the economy and rising rents making it difficult to stay afloat.