Mount Royal student charged with assaulting faculty member, school says

CALGARY — A Mount Royal University spokesman says a student has been charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a faculty member.

The alleged incident occurred earlier this month.

Peter Glenn says there's "no indication" that the two people involved had ever met, and says their shared connection with the school "appears to be a coincidence."

He says the faculty member was injured and is now recuperating.

Glenn says the student was suspended and won't be allowed back on campus or at school events during the suspension.