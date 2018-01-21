Protesters rally outside Calgary City Hall for Midfield Park residents

About a dozen protesters gathered outside Calgary City Hall Sunday to draw attention to the remaining residents of Midfield Park.

The city announced in 2014 that all mobile homes in the park needed to be relocated due to problems with the sewer lines, and residents were given three years' notice to move, along with up to $20,500 in relocation costs, tenant closure payments and legal fees."

Mohamed Bassyouni, a Calgary resident who organized the protest, said they were calling on the city to pay residents fair market value for their homes.

"If the city was building a CTrain through your home, they would pay you the market value for your home," said Bassyouni.

He and other protesters called on the mayor and council to do the right thing and pay the remaining 10 homeowners fair market value for their homes.

Bassyouni brought up Coun. Jeromy Farkas, who unsuccessfully attempted to reopen the discussion on Midfield Park compensation before Christmas.

At that time, none of the other 13 councillors would second his motion to reopen the discussion, meaning it was not discussed.

Spencer Welland, a protester who said he had no direct connection to anyone in Midfield, said he came out to protest the great injustice he saw in the closure of the park.

"They were lied to by the city," he said. "They were told they would have other property for their trailers to move to, and the city reneged on that."

Representatives from Calgary's Renter's Action Movement (RAM) were also on hand for the protest.

Peter, a representative from Renter's Action Movement who asked not to use his last name, said renters and mobile home tenants are natural allies in Calgary.

"Neither of us have fair rights under the law, or in our relationship with those who control our ability to live with security, dignity, safety and affordability."