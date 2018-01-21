RCMP pursue stolen truck and trailer through Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP Have three people in custody after chasing a vehicle pulling a stolen trailer.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police saw a truck pulling a trailer with no lights on.

Officers pulled over the vehicle, and the driver told an officer he was trying to fix the lights. He then pulled away without warning, almost hitting another RCMP vehicle.

Officers followed the truck through Airdrie as it drove down streets, sometimes in the wrong direction.

Once the vehicle started on Highway 2 towards Calgary, Calgary police and the HAWCS unit was called in for assistance.

At one point, the driver stopped the truck and attempted to detach the trailer. He was not successful and as he drove away the trailer continued to drag behind the vehicle. It then detached and rolled across the highway, according to police.

The vehicle then went north towards Airdrie again. With help from HAWCS, RCMP were able to set up a spike belt. The truck hit the spike belt but continued driving towards Yankee Valley Boulevard and 8 Street before losing control and coming to a stop.

Two suspects were apprehended right away, but a third fled on foot. Police dog services tracked the suspect to a home, where he was hiding under a deck. Police say he was high on drugs at the time and hiding a knife.

The police dog unit also found a sawed-off shotgun that had been tossed into a yard.

Officers say the truck and trailer were stolen, and that break-in tools were found in the truck.