Winter Bike to Work Day rolling around again for Calgary

Bike Calgary is gearing up once again to host its annual Winter Bike to Work Day, where riders put their pedals to the metal and brave the elements for a wintry commute to work.

This year's event is held on Friday, Feb. 9, from 7 until 9 a.m. at Eau Claire Market.

Cyclists can stop by for a free breakfast and the chance to meet other winter riders, chat with local bike shops about winter bike maintenance and equipment, and meet with members of the City of Calgary Bike Program who can assist with winter route planning.

"It's built on the summer Bike to Work Day, except that, of course, in Calgary, we get enough winter that it changes the style of riding," says Gary Millard, a Bike Calgary volunteer and member of their board of directors.

The goal, said Millard is to get cyclists to extend their commuting season.

"It’s not an all-or-nothing thing; you can ease into it. It's not an extreme activity," he said.

Solita Work, owner of Calgary's Reworks Upcycle Shop, said she has been commuting year-round for 15 years, and has been taking part in Calgary's Winter Ride Your Bike to Work Day since it began in 2014.

Work estimates that she misses only five or six days a year when "the conditions are just unbearable," but said the benefits still outweigh the chill of a winter commute, as it's more efficient, the commute time isn't that much different, and she doesn't have to worry about parking.

"And it's probably a lot warmer than walking," she said.

Work designed the winning Winter Bike to Work Day reflective bike stickers that will be handed out at the event by the City's Bike Program.

Calgary has been notoriously divided over the implementation of bike lanes and cycle tracks, but Millard said the rude driver stereotype is starting to dissipate as drivers become acclimatized to seeing cyclists sharing the road.

"They're more aware to look for cyclists," he said.