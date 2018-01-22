Calgary man bound for two-week Mars simulation

Zac Trolley is going to Mars next week.

OK, maybe not officially, but the Calgary engineer will be using two weeks of his vacation time to take part in a Mars base re-creation in the Utah Desert.

"It's a simulation," said Trolley. "We can't go outside without mock spacesuits on. You're supposed to act as if it is a real mission."

The simulator is more than just a game. It's been an ongoing project for 20 years by The Mars Society – a group of scientists and space enthusiasts who want to kickstart the journey to Mars.

"They want to further the science of settling mars," said Trolley.

The Utah base is actually one of two the society owns. The other is in the Canadian Arctic but is more costly to use.

Trolley said he was on a waitlist to go – part of the backup crew, while a NASA engineer held the prime spot.

When that engineer got caught up with actual NASA work, it freed up the space for Trolley to become the mission's engineer.

The other five crew members will have other titles, including a commander, an astrobiologist, and an artist-in-residence.

Trolley is a longtime space enthusiast who dreams of making it into space one day. He attended the International Space University.

He was also a finalist in the Mars One project. That non-profit planned to send a crew one-way to the red planet, although it has been quiet as of late.

As a would-be astronaut, Trolley thinks there's opportunities in the project to be had right here in Alberta.

"I believe there's a huge opportunity to use space tech to spin off into traditional industries, especially here in Alberta as we are looking to diversify," he said.

The base is 45 minutes from the nearest town, and communication is limited, because on a real Mars mission, radio signals would have a delay of 13 to 24 minutes.

Although it's a simulation, it won't be all freeze dried food for Trolley.

"We will be doing a Walmart run for all of those things you desperately need and can't live without, so it's not strict-strict," he said.