Mayor Naheed Nenshi mum on Transportation GM's severance package

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters he doesn't know why the severance package for former Transportation manager Mac Logan has not been made public.

In past cases, such as the exit of former Enmax CEO Gary Holden, severances have been made public.

The mayor said he's not sure if there was a non-disclosure agreement surrounding Logan's severance.

"If there was a non-disclosure agreement I don't see how it could be (public) but by and large, I just believe in transparency in general," said the mayor.

When Metro asked the city for details about Logan's severance, City of Calgary spokeswoman Vicki Megrath said there were "confidentiality discussions" surrounding his exit.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas said the city could be doing more to remain transparent in matters such as this.

He compared Calgary to a private business handling billions of dollars a year. "When you have a major shakeup of the senior executive team you would have immediate accountability to shareholders."

He said he'll be pushing for more specific reform in the coming weeks.