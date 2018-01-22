To arms Calgarians! There's an actual castle up for sale in the city
Built in the 1940s, the castle is located in the Mount Royal area
My liege, your castle awaits.
Provided you have $1.75 million free.
Yep, there’s a castle up for sale in Calgary.
Located in the Upper Mount Royal area, the castle-esque home was built in 1946. It has 5,500 sq feet of living space, with four bedrooms and a bath. The tower and castle like exterior was added upon and refined throughout the 70s, with cream walls and mint-green flourishes.
The interior is less medieval ages and more 70’s vogue. There are six spiral staircases!
The building is being sold as part of an estate sale.
