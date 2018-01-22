Warrants issued for second-degree murder in death near Westbrook Mall
Calgary police are looking for Christian Whitebear and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police have issued warrants for second degree murder in relation to the death of a man found in the Westbrook Mall parking lot.
Christian Whitebear, 25, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darby Chase Shade.
Police do not believe they are in Calgary city limits, and they are asking for the public's help in finding them.
Whitebear is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’11” tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Crane-Watchmaker is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’10” tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on the side of his neck.
Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy
-
Living wage stickers on Calgary business windows draw compliments, criticism
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
Urban Etiquette: Must I remove my shoes in other people's homes?