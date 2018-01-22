News / Calgary

Warrants issued for second-degree murder in death near Westbrook Mall

Calgary police are looking for Christian Whitebear and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker

(L-R) Christian Whitebear, 25, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, are wanted by Calgary police on warrants for second-degree murder.

Calgary Freelance

Calgary police have issued warrants for second degree murder in relation to the death of a man found in the Westbrook Mall parking lot.

Christian Whitebear, 25, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darby Chase Shade.

Police do not believe they are in Calgary city limits, and they are asking for the public's help in finding them.

Whitebear is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’11” tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Crane-Watchmaker is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’10” tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

