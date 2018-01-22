'We have not decided:' Nenshi optimistic feds, province will buy into Calgary Olympic dream

With only a week left in January, Calgary still hasn't been given a formal nod about a monetary support for the 2026 Olympic Bid from the province, or federal government.

Last week, members of the International Olympic Committee visited Calgary to give guidance to the city as they embark on a big decision: whether or not to host the 2026 Winter Games.

But before Calgary takes the leap, councillors have asked the federal and provincial government for help in funding a formal bid – and the set deadline is quickly approaching.

"I am actually much more optimistic than I thought I would be at this point," Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters Monday. "We've had very very good representations from both the federal and provincial governments about their willingness to further explore this with us. The challenge is they have their own processes in terms of actually cutting a cheque, which requires going to the treasury board, or going to cabinet."

The IOC visit helped some councillors get a first-hand glimpse into how the group operates but at the end of the day a decision on the bid is still in the city's future.

"We have not decided to move forward with the bid. That is a decision we'll have to make in the coming months," said Nenshi. "I continue to believe that if we bid we'll have a very, very strong bid, but it really does have to be our decision to move forward."

Last week, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said the province is doing its due diligence.

"We're not saying yes, we're not saying no at this point," said Notley. "We'll be letting people know once we finish that process."