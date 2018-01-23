Calgary police locate high-risk domestic offender
Ernest Marcel Boostrom was wanted on 15 criminal warrants
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man charged with numerous domestic offences has been found by Calgary police, a news release said Tuesday.
Ernest Marcel Boostrom, 52, is a high-risk domestic offender currently being monitored by the Habitual Offender Management and Enforcement (HOME) Team.
He was wanted on 15 criminal warrants, but no further information will be released to protect the victim's identity.
Calgary police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Boostrom.