City tight-lipped about any possible savings for Calgary Olympic bid after IOC visit

With a council-directed off ramp a week away, and a plane at the ready to launch a group of 10 politicians and city employees to launch into an Olympic exploration in Korea — we still don't know where the provincial and federal government stand.

On Tuesday, the City of Calgary updated citizens on their recent brush with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“The visit went very well,” said Kyle Ripley, Director of the Calgary 2026 Olympic Bid Project.

“Our project team was able to openly discuss our plans and challenges, and we learned a great deal about the candidature process and the new IOC criteria.”

Concern was raised about alpine speed events at Lake Louise, but the IOC didn't flag any issues with Calgary's new arena void.

When it comes to the much-talked about cost-savings Ripley was tight lipped saying the costs would go down from the original $4.6 billion estimated, but wouldn't say by how much.

Although the deadline for the extra $1 million budget administration needs to continue exploring a bid is coming up at the end of this month, and hinges on a commitment from all orders of government to commit to funding a BidCo, the city may not have confirmation until February.