Ex-Young Canadians worker had power over students: alleged sex assault victim

CALGARY — A young man who says he was sexually assaulted by a former longtime employee of a young people's performance group has testified that Philip Heerema held a position of power in the Calgary troupe.

Heerema, who is 55, is on trial on 20 charges that include child pornography and sexual assault based on alleged encounters believed to have occurred between 1992 and 2013 with male students between 15 and 18 years old.

The young man, now in his early 20s, told court Heerema was part of The Young Canadians annual audition, which the witness called intense and stressful.

He said Heerema was also involved in disciplining students who misbehaved or were late for school.

The witness said Heerema was responsible for planning trips, including one to Disneyland in 2013.