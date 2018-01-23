Federal funding paves way for new Alberta data analysis tool in schools

Imagine this school assignment: a teacher hands students open data from the City of Calgary's website about local recycling rates.

Then, those students are asked to analyze it, graph it and create a presentation using photos, infographics and text to display the results – all from the same platform.

Call it social studies for the next generation.

This week, Calgary-based tech incubator Cybera received $1 million in federal funding to adapt the Jupyter science platform for kids in grades K to 12, which will allow them to teach kids to do things like work with data.

The goal is to teach kids analytical skills from a young age to handle the vast amounts of information online.

“Traditionally you’d use individual graphing calculators students would bring to class,” explained Byron Chu, Cybera data scientist. “You can actually do it in the Jupyter notebook now, in an interactive textbook style that’s capable of tying in real-time data from around the world. It’s a modern tool for the classroom setting.”

The platform also teaches kids the basic concepts of writing code, so they have a strong foundation in place when attempting to learn advanced coding languages in the future.

“We envision a time where it won’t just be computer scientists who are using code – everyone will incorporate some level of coding into their work,” Chu added.

Part of the platform development will also be refining teacher’s knowledge of these concepts, so they have an easier time looking through students work, seeing where data could be analyzed differently or if something was missed.

“Helping the population to become more tech-savvy, and more responsible and accountable in their use of technology, is absolutely vital to the healthy growth of Canada’s digital economy,” said Barb Carra, Cybera CEO.