Habitat for Humanity project in Calgary's Silver Springs gets tentative approval

Council has given a tentative nod to a Habitat for Humanity build in the community of Silver Springs that could provide homes for 32 families.

The issue generated some concern from residents worried about the size and density of the build during a council meeting Tuesday.

The proposal is for four buildings, each with eight stacked townhouses, for a total of 32 units.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the concerns from residents who spoke at the public hearing were more than just NIMBY concerns.

"I think the community was very thoughtful," said the mayor. "It's clear the engagement didn't work well."

He said he's pleased that council has approved the project in principal.

It will now have to go before the Calgary Planning Commission, which will examine things like access and shadowing.

It will then come back to council for final approval.

Gerrad Oishi, Habitat for Humanity's president and CEO for Southern Alberta, said the residents of Silver Springs and Habitat for Humanity both want thriving communities.

"The meaning of today for us is to continue those conversations and to see if we can find a way that we can bring some more families into the community of Silver Springs."

Oishi said the families that would be purchasing Habitat for Humanity homes are people who are working full time and have kids. He said generally, communities welcome Habitat projects.

"We hear the community's concerns about density and we'll have to take a look at that," he said.

Silver Springs population has dropped to 8,774 residents from a high of 10,510 in 1982.