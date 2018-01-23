My sun and stars - Jason Momoa announced for the Calgary Comic Expo

A little fishy told us a secret: the Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, will be riding the tide into the 2018 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Organizers just released the next wave of celebrities guests attending this year’s show.

In addition to the Dothraki-horde leading Momoa, we’re also getting a visit from a galaxy far, far away in the form of Anthony Daniels, known for his iconic role as C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise.

Rounding out the announcements is Tom Cavanagh, who stars as Harrison Wells in The Flash.