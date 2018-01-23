Police on scene with Calgary Humane Society near Spruce Meadows

Calgary police are currently assisting the Calgary Humane Society at a property west of Spruce Meadows.

A spokesperson for the Humane Society confirmed Tuesday morning that there is an ongoing animal cruelty investigation, but couldn't provide more details.

Little additional information is available, but police, EMS, and the fire department's hazmat team have been on scene for several hours.

EMS spokesperson Adam Loria said no one has been transporterd to hospital.