Calgary Humane seizes 40 animals in distress from rural Calgary property

More than 40 animals in distress were seized from a large rural property in southwest Calgary yesterday, according to the Calgary Humane Society (CHS).

Among the animals were dogs, cats, birds and reptiles.

The CHS Protection and Investigations team executed a warrant under the Animal Protection Act at the property in the 8300 block of 150 Avenue SW on Tuesday, with the aid of the Calgary Police Service (CPS), RCMP, the Calgary Fire Department and others.

Brad Nichols, senior manager of Animal Cruelty Investigations for the CHS, said the investigation is still active and details of the operation are limited.

“The inter-agency cooperation on this file was extraordinary and resulted in a safe and effective search," Nichols said in a release. "The animals seized in distress will be treated at Calgary Humane Society as the investigation continues."

The seizure operation began before 9 a.m. and continued throughout most of the day on Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Guy Baker of the CPS Centralized General Investigations Unit said in the same release that they routinely work with partner agencies like CHS to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“In this case, because of the scale of the property being searched and other safety concerns, we needed to be prepared for a multitude of different scenarios," he said.