Calgary wildlife cameras capture raccoons ready to invade city

They only come out at night but don't be fooled, there's a healthy trash-panda population in Calgary.

As the City of Calgary embarks on its latest data-gathering project using trail cameras, they're seeing sneaky species like racoons, who used to fly under the radar but are now front and centre thanks to the image-capturing tech.

Over the last decade, the city's collected more than 70 sightings of racoons from concerned citizens. Urban conservation lead Chris Manderson said they believe people are more likely to call in about an animal you don't see every day – but that the figure on file isn't a good population estimate because the reports are self-directed.

"They're there, they're worth noting," said Manderson.

Although seeing racoons 30 years ago in Calgary would have been a shocking thing, wildlife expert Chris Fisher said every community bordering on a green corridor in the city could expect the little critters in their midst.

"Calgarians are going to be surprised at the rate racoons spread in our cities," Fisher said. "Right now, because they are nocturnal, they're sneaking around under our noses, but these cameras are going to put them right before our eyes."

Although the species creeping into Calgary are the exact same as the ones seen roaming Toronto streets, the population out east is much more mature. He said in Calgary, racoons are just starting to take advantage of city life.