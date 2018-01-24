Charges laid in high speed chase between Airdrie and Calgary
Accused are suspects in numerous break-ins around the Calgary area
Charges have been laid in connection to a high speed chase in Airdrie and Calgary earlier this week.
Police say they've linked the three suspects to other crimes committed in Calgary, Strathmore and Airdrie.
Mitchell Stanley Hall, 32, of Airdrie, Alberta has been charged with 59 offences. Some of them include break and enter, carrying a concealed weapon, impaired driving, and careless use of a firearm.
Tyrell Teddy Noskiye, 27, of Fort Mackay, Alberta has been charged with 16 offences including possession of break-in instruments, careless use of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime.
Darby Jackson Benedict, 22, of Calgary is facing nine charges including possession of break-in instruments and careless use of firearm.
Hall and Noskiye remain in custody until court appearances in February. Benedict has been released and will be in court on Jan. 25.
