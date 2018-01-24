Nenshi says IOC thumbs up for Olympic Saddledome use 'no surprise'

Two arenas are better than one for hosting the Olympics according to Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

On Tuesday, the City of Calgary confirmed the International Olympic Committee gave them a thumbs up on the aging Saddledome as a viable site for the 2026 Olympics. But for Nenshi that doesn't come as a surprise.

"Even if there were a new arena the plan was to have two of them and use the Saddledome for those events anyway because it really is about giving people more opportunity to come to the event," said Nenshi.

"The question on whether or not you need two arenas to do the Olympics, clearly you don't. Would you have a better Olympics if you had two arenas, so that more people could participate, clearly you would."

As for whether or not the city is entertaining a new arena conversation with the Flames, the mayor said there's no update.