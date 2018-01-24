Without provincial help Calgary's affordable housing portfolio in 'danger' of shrinking

If the province doesn't step in, the City of Calgary could be closing more affordable housing units than it's opening.

"Nobody wants that – that's absolutely the danger and nobody wants that," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

In 2017, Calgary Housing sounded the alarm when 245 provincially-owned affordable housing units in Calgary were temporarily shuttered because they weren't up to code and needed an emergency injection of cash before more residents could call the units home.

But this process was ad-hoc, and now the City of Calgary is hoping the province will work on a long-term asset management plan over 10 years to address maintenance costs that have reached more than $75 million.

"We need those units open," said Nenshi. "One of our big asks to the provincial government is to sort out funding."

In 2018, the city's ask for the province is $22 million in operating dollars and $6 million capital funding to funnel directly into the provincially-supported social housing portfolios managed by CHC. That would be a $10 million increase in regular operational funding and $1 million in capital dollars.

Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing said she's received the city's budget request and it's under consideration for the 2018 budget. She mentioned the $4.5 million already provided to help reopen the temporarily closed suites.