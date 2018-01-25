Calgary creatives find artful ways to talk mental illness

There's a little voice of doubt in the back of Chloë Sando's head, but instead of ignoring it, she's turning up the volume and giving it a soap box.

The Calgary filmmaker recently won the Telus Storyhive 2017 Web Series competition with a pilot pitch called It's My Anxiety, in which Sando’s lifelong battle with anxiety manifests into an actual person.

“My anxiety tells me that I’m not good enough. I’m worthless. I’ll never amount to anything," Sando said.

Conversations about mental illness have grown in recent years, but a few ladies in the city's art scene are now taking the conversation to screen and stage.

“That voice can be a real jerk sometimes. There’s a huge range of emotions and words my anxiety likes to tell me daily," Sando said. "Giving that voice a physical body is meant to challenge the notion that, 'it's all in your head.'"

Meanwhile, experimental theatre artist Louise Casemore is engaging audiences about obsessive compulsive disorder with the personal and provocative show called, simply, OCD.

Casemore describes the one-woman show as a third personal stories, a third scientific research and a third pure creative fiction.

“If you have Wal-mart selling sweaters that say ‘OCD – Obsessive Christmas Disorder,’ that’s a strange thing, because that’s a casual way pop culture has adopted the term to mean anyone with any degree of cleanliness, hygiene or organization,” Casemore explained. “It really edits out the reality of people who suffer from the disorder.”

She called OCD a ‘comedic calling out.’

In collaboration with Ghost River Theatre, the show is similar to the company’s previous off-kilter performances, in that it’s all about getting personal with the people in the seats.

The show breaks the fourth wall, beginning with a sneak-up through the back of the audience, following by intimate discussion and a ton of laughs. Casemore struggled with OCD throughout her teens, and hopes to bring portrayals of people with OCD in pop culture away from wacky stereotypes.

“It’s a live experience that dares an audience to think about it as more than a one-woman show, which we tend to think of as a girl standing in front of a crowd, reading her diary, and hoping someone cares,” she said. “I like to be a bit more clever and a definitely more funny.”

Both ladies detail how their mental illness, and they way they dealt with it, has guided their growth as creatives and professionals.

"But at the same time, my anxiety is the voice that tells me I need to work harder. Be better. Get things done quicker," said Sando. "There’s a lot of urgency and agency in that voice, for me, which has made the creative and professional person I am today.”

OCD runs at the West Village Theatre, beginning Jan. 31. For more information, visit ghostrivertheatre.com.