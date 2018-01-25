Calgary's Inn from the Cold was overcapacity for over half of 2017

As the deadline for Calgary's 10-year plan to end homelessness draws near, family emergency shelter Inn from the Cold says the needle still hasn't moved for children and families experiecing housing crisis.

The sole street-level, family-focused emergency shelter in Alberta said Thursday their shelter bed capacity was at or over capacity for 61 per cent of 2017 – up six per cent from the previous year – with a total of 33,650 shelter bed stays.

It's a concerning reality that 58 per cent of their clients were children last year, according to Inn from the Cold's executive director Abe Brown.

"The 10-year plan to end homelessness has been remarkably effective with respect to singles – and we're grateful for that and want to continue to support it – but not as effective with respect to families," Brown told Metro.

"We think this is an opportunity to refocus, and ensure that a focus on children and families gets an opportunity to be highlighted."

Brown said agencies in Alberta, including municipal and provincial governments, need to take a child-first approach to disrupting intergenerational cycles of poverty and homelessness – starting by providing more affordable housing options that are appropriate for families.

"As supply has been added to the singles section of homelessness – a lot of studio and one bedroom apartments, which is wonderful – not as much has been added to the family side of the continuum," Brown said.

"When the average family size at Inn from the Cold is three children, as you can imagine, it puts all of those families in a place where they're stuck in homelessness just due to a lack of appropriate-sized housing."

According to the Calgary Housing Company's (CHC) most-recent annual report, 61 per cent of applicants on a wait list for affordable housing in 2016 needed either two, three or four-plus bedroom units.

Nearly 10,000 (9,892) of the CHC's 24,979 tenants in 2016 were children age 17 or under.

Brown said without adding more family-sized units in the affordable housing category, their clients will contniue to be stuck in a place of homelessness.

"We believe this is a great opportunity, with the soft economy, to get some of that housing a little bit cheaper," Brown said, adding Inn from the Cold's focus in 2018 is getting their clients housed in affordable units – for good.