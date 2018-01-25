Carfentanil's potency attractive to drug traffickers looking to stretch profit: Calgary police

Drug enforcement officers in Calgary suspect Alberta’s two major cities are home to carfentanil production labs because of the large quantities of the drug—which is 100 times stronger than fentanyl—being seized by police.

On Friday, a report from the province revealed the number of deaths related to carfentanil in Alberta has increased 330 per cent in one year.

From Jan. 1 up until Nov. 11 last year, when the most recent data is available, 125 people in the province died from carfentanil-related overdoses, compared to 29 in 2016.

Carfentanil, used to tranquilize large animals, is 5,000 times more potent than heroin and was never intended for human consumption.

Staff Sgt. Mark Hatchett with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Strategic Enforcement Unit, which houses the Drug Enforcement Unit, said traffickers see dollar signs when they look at the deadly substance.

“In a proper, certified lab, you could make say, 100,000 pills with a small amount of carfentanil,” Hatchett explained. “If you had fentanyl, it would take 100 times more fentanyl to make the same amount of pills.”

But he warns the producers aren’t picky about measuring – any illicit substance, even if it's marketed as something else, could potentially be cut with an unknown dose of carfentanil.

"This is the scary part,” Hatchett said. “I would say 99 per cent of (people who died) had no idea that they were ingesting carfentanil.”

Calgary has experienced double the number of deaths compared to Edmonton – 61 and 36, respectively.

Law enforcement isn't sure why Calgary is seeing a disproportionate number of carfentanil deaths compared to the provincial capital, he said.

“If there is a difference, potentially the importation of that carfentanil and those other derivatives come to Calgary as opposed to Edmonton as sort of that ground zero,” Hatchett said.

CPS is putting a lot of already-strained resources into internal education for their membership to try and keep officers safe while responding to any type of call where there’s a potential for cross-contamination, according to Hatchett.

"Fentanyl wasn’t even a drug that was on our radar three years ago – now it is, and we haven’t increased our capacity to deal with enforcement, as well as the whole safety aspect," he said, adding front-line officers attending events that have an increased risk for possible exposure to carfentanil or fentanyl are equipped with first responder kits that incude protective clothing equipment.