Councillors want to limit colleagues' conference attendance

Everyone loves a good conference, but two Calgary councillors are questioning whether it's really necessary for all 15 members of council to attend an upcoming meeting in Halifax.

Coun. Jeff Davison partnered with Con. Jeromy Farkas to bring forward a motion on Monday, which triggered a debate on the issue.

"I think ultimately, we're the two new guys on council and we look at things from a different lens," said Davison.

The annual conference for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is being held in Halifax this June. It brings together municipal politicans and managers from around the country to discuss issues and best practices.

Technically, every councillor is welcome to attend on the taxpayers' dime.

Davison is offering a more modest solution in light of the economic downturn. He and Farkas are suggesting that the mayor and four councillors attend, and share their findings with council when they return.

"There's an importance in being at these conferences," said Davison. "There's a lot of value that comes back to the city. But I look at this from the corporate aspect. If these were my shareholders' dollars – which our taxpayers are – should we send a select few to then come back and have a conversation with everyone else?"

He noted that with five attending, every councillor would get a chance to attend one of the annual conferences over their four-year term.

"Ultimately its not about the dollar amount," he said. "We're not talking about tons of money in the context of a $4.5 billion budget, but we are talking about top-down leadership and looking at even the small items like this, and asking can we do better."

Farkas said no matter the outcome of the motion, he won't be attending the conference.

"The fee for the conference is up to $1,180 per person, not including airfare, hotel, food, and other amenities," he said.

The Ward 11 councillor agrees with Davison that the cost of this trip is not going to make or break the city's budget, but he wants to see restraint when possible.

"We're not looking to police the rest of council – we're just trying to think about ways that we can lead by example and keep these costs – when we have to incur them – reasonable," he said.

The matter is being brought forward as a matter of urgent business because booking for the conference is now open, and the two hope to have the discussion before too many councillors book their space.