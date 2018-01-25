Flu deaths continue to rise in Alberta

The majority of the 2017-18 influenza season has passed, but the virus’ grip on Alberta is hardly loosening.

In the past 11 weeks, 55 people have died with lab-confirmed influenza, according to Alberta Health Services' (AHS) weekly flu report.

A total of 2,012 people have been hospitalized across the province.

Twenty-four of flu-related deaths this season have been in Calgary.

Edmonton, by contrast, saw 16 deaths.

Albertans continue to get vaccinated – more than 9,000 doses were administered this week, bringing the total to nearly 1.2 million.

In Calgary, 504,257 flu shots have been given, while in Edmonton there have been 396,551 doses.

There have been 4,860 cases of influenza A across Alberta so far, a slight jump from last week, and the number of influenza B-confirmed cases rose to 1,868.