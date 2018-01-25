Mayor’s annual Christmas food drive raised more than $640,000 for Calgary Food Bank

Applause and shrieks of joy filled the gym Edgemont School on Thursday as rows of elementary school students were rewarded for the work they’d done for the Calgary Food Bank.

During the month of December, students constructed giant sculptures out of donated tin cans in the hopes of bringing home a win in the CANstruction Junior competition.

The competition just a part of the Mayor’s 29th annual Christmas Food Drive, which tallied a total of $641,846.98 in donations for 2017. The number is down slightly from 2016, when it brought in more than $685,000, but Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he isn’t discouraged.

“I always like to set a record every year, but in these tough economic times the fact is that we pretty much have kept on base,” he said. “It’s a really good thing, and it really speaks to the generosity of Calgarians.”

After the celebrations ended on Thursday, Calgary Food Bank CEO James McAra said the “energy and electricity” in the room speaks to the spirit of giving in the city.

“When we talk to schools individually and we ask the question: ‘Who’s been to the food bank?’ Hands go up,” he said. “You start to listen and the kids start to talk about it. These young children are able to say, you know what, we needed some help … I think kids are much more intelligent than sometimes we give them credit for.”

With “food” being the aptly chosen theme for the 2017 CANstruction Junior campaign, the Grade 3 students from Edgemont School sculpted a roast beef sandwich and mustard bottle – earning them the “People’s Choice” award.

Eight-year-old Chantelle Edgar was a part of that team and said she felt “proud” to have been a part of the campaign.

“Some people don’t have that much money,” she said. “So if we have money and we can help ourselves, then we can also use that money to help others.”

Nenshi said that nearly half of the people who use the food bank are children, and almost one in five Calgarians face poverty every year. With that in mind, he urged the city to continue the spirit of giving after the holiday campaigns end.