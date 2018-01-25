Platinum rocker Marc Cohn takes on Calgary on tour

Marc Cohn is in good company, strumming down the road in between gigs.

Travelling with him are the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama, and stashed near the top of his bag at the illuminating words of Lydia Davis’s collected short stories.

“It helps on the road to read short stories,” Cohn smiles. “My concentration on the road isn’t very good. So short stories are the perfect way to potentially get some inspiration.

“Usually for me, reading makes me want to write. Reading something really well written. But it can also be an event, or something I have to work through – it’s often a therapeutic process too.”

Often a word or phrase can be turned into a stellar set of lyrics. Cohn is a proven and gifted songwriter – he’s even up for another Grammy through his work with the Blind Boys last album.

Cohn doesn’t go on tour as much as he used to – he doesn’t want to take too much time away from his four kids – so it’s a rare occurrence that will bring him through Calgary in February.

He’ll be playing hits from his 27-year-old platinum-selling self titled album, which includes the Grammy-award winning song, Walking in Memphis.

This tour will celebrate that lauded album, as well as more recent collaborations and compositions from his repertoire.

He likes to keep his live shows spontaneous – if a member of the crowd yells out the name of a favourite track, he’ll find a way to fit it into the set.

“To me, every night is a different journey, and I’m willing to go wherever the audience wants to go, as long as I feel like it’s the right arc to the show,” he explained.

It’s his way of saying thank you to the audience members who continue to show up every time he hits the road.

“I have great gratitude for the fact that I, after all this time, still have an audience. I don’t take that for granted,” Cohn said. “I think on our best nights we make a real connection with the audience.”