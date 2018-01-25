News / Calgary

RCMP responding to 'unfolding incident' northwest of Airdrie

Citizens are asked to avoid the area of Range Road 12 and Township Roads 275 and 280

The local detachment and RCMP support units are currently in the area of Range Road 12 and Township Roads 275 and 280 (seen at the top of the image).

Airdrie RCMP are asking the public to avoid an area northwest of the city's limits as they investigate an 'unfolding incident.'

Cst. Dan Martin with Airdrie RCMP said a lone man in a vehicle near Range Road 12 and Township Roads 275 and 280 is believed to be in possession of a firearm.

The local detatchment and supporting RCMP units are currently in the area, which is near the Apple Creek Golf Course.

Martin said more information will be released as it's available.

