Rent-a-goalie app keeps Calgary rec league hockey teams on the ice

In the Hinterland Who's Who of Canadian recreational sport, goalies are an increasingly rare breed.

Brennan Bleile, a rec-league goalie from Chestermere, learned that when he started getting frantic phone calls asking him to fill in for games where the team's goalie was unable to attend.

So he posted an ad on Kijiji offering his services, and before long he had a list of other available goalies in the area.

But connecting those goalies with teams on short notice was getting tricky.

"With having a full time job as a welder, it was hard to be sending out messages on my phone," said Bleile. "I mean, I was doing it, but I was getting in trouble."

Enter the smartphone. Bleile figured there must be an app to solve his issue, and when he couldn't find one, he partnered with Torontonian Niki Sawni to develop Puck, the rent-a-goalie app.

Like so many apps these days, Puck functions like Uber, but instead of summoning a driver to your door you get a goalie to your rink.

Bleile said there's a huge market for goalies in recreation leagues because they're already a tiny fraction of the total hockey players to begin with.

As people get older, fewer and fewer people are willing to put on the pads and get in the net.

"The older you get, your bones don't bend the way goalies' need to," he said, adding that he prefers to get out of the crease and play another position when he can.

Justin Johnson is one of Puck's 3,000 goalies who've signed up to be available for rent.

"I've played quite a few games and its been working for me," he said.

He said he hears all sorts of reasons why the usual goalie can't make it – from work commitments to sickness to out-of-town weddings.

Johnson is ranked at the highest skill level in the app. He usually makes $25 to $30 per game.

Bleile said the ranking system makes sure that the goalie is of the right skill level for the game.

"We allow the goalies to select their rating but we go on Google and check their stats," he said.

Teams that rent a goalie can rate him or her at the end of the game, and even pay them a tip.

A team typically plays $50 to $60 per game, but time variance can make that cost go up. The goalie gets the bulk of the cash, he and Sawni take a fee, and the rest goes to in app development and credit card fees.

He said it's a side business that is barely making any money at the moment, but is providing a valuable service to rec leagues in six cities across Canada so far.

Bleile and Sawni hope to expand into other market and the U.S. over time. They also have an idea for an expansion.