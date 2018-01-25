SoundOff is toe-tapping Calgary musicians into the global scene

Line up and sound off Calgary – this music event isn’t about the concerts.

The semi-annual SoundOff conference is a three-day industry event aimed at connecting Calgary musicians with movers and shakers in the music industry.

This includes Canadian and international agents, promotors, publicists, managers and supervisors – all here to help bolster that Calgary music scene and make connections.

“You have to go out into the world and figure it out, but I think this is beneficial for those who are tentative or scared to make that move,” explained organizer Colleen Krueger.

“My first international conference, I was terrified. These people, I put them on a pedestal. They were in the industry I want to be a part of, and I wondered ‘how can I even do this?’ To be able to bring that sort of event to Calgary and be here to introduce people makes them more comfortable.”

This is the fourth time this conference has been held, and it’s only organized every few years to give the Calgary scene a chance to ‘refresh’ in between cycles.

But the conference does regularly end with success stories: it’s where local bands like Reuben and the Dark and Beach Season confirmed music contracts, or others managed to book festival slots.

Krueger promises a casual, friendly atmosphere with a number of panel events that cover topics like international touring and artist management. Of course, there will be a few concerts to unwind after too.