Calgary's plan to end homelessness incomplete, but has shown successes

In 2008, the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) set Jan. 29, 2018 as the deadline in its 10-year plan to end homelessness.

Now that the day has rolled around, the foundation’s president and CEO Diana Krecsy said she feels humbled by the lessons learned over those 10 years.

“We course corrected, we stumbled and then we got up again,” said Krecsy. “We faced things like floods and fires in Fort McMurray that actually affected the number of homeless in Calgary.”

The initial goal was as total end to homelessness by the deadline, but Krecsy said it wasn’t long before they changed that target.

“In 2008 we talked about absolute zero, but that is so not on our radar,” she said. “We lost that several years ago when we understood the better questions we should be asking.”

Changing the approach to addressing homelessness was no easy task, given the three levels of government and multiple agencies and charities all working on the problem, but the new philosophy of Housing First has led to measurable results.

Krecsy said over the past eight years, the length of shelter stays and the use of shelters has consecutively gone down.

Homelessness in Calgary is down 23 per cent on a per capita basis from where it was in 2008.

But even getting there wasn’t easy. Krecsy said at first they thought Housing First could be as simple as making sure everyone who needed a place to stay was given one, but they soon realized supports were the other missing piece of the puzzle.

“Housing First means the supports and the housing – and the recognition that nobody has to earn the right to housing,” she said.

Housing First has worked, and she said it has saved the health and police system millions of dollars in avoided costs.

The CHF will be putting together a report on the successes and failures of the 10-year plan tentatively set to be released in December.

Coun. Druh Farrell said the plan was a good plan, but that not every partner in the fight to end homelessness was ready to follow it.

“The housing first model works when you have housing,” she said, noting that the province hasn’t been diligent in keeping up its supply of affordable housing stock, let alone building new accommodations.

Farrell said there was also the problem of hoarding people, because many agencies receive funding based on a head count.

“(The solution) also required funding the people, not the facility - including the wrap-around services necessary to get people back on their feet,” said Farrell.

Krecsy said support needs to be client focused, and that they need to start by asking what the person needs to get back on their feet.