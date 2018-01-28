Calgary startup manages your online reputation

In business, reputation is everything.

Taylor Swift just wrote an entire album about it.

But if you aren’t a mega-popular pop star with millions of fans, every single piece of information about your business online can make or break you.

Calgary startup Reputation Shielder aims to put more control in the hands of businesses with a platform that allows them to track and respond to all online reviews, ratings and comments from a single efficient place.

“If you have a bad rating, bad review – or even no online presence – a consumer would be more inclined to choose your competitor, who might have a better online rating,” said Steven Phan, co-founder of Reputation Shielder. “Businesses need to be online, get themselves out there, and having their happiest customers leaving their best reviews.”

After a sale or service, it sends a review invite to customers, and streamlines the process so they can leave a review in under 30 seconds, to be posted on big sites like Facebook and Google, or to more specialized review sites, like Homestars for contractors or Dealer Rater for car dealerships.

Then the service monitors the web for other reviews posted, and gives consumers the option of texted feedback or questions directly to the business. Through the platform, businesses monitor all these comments in one place, and quickly respond. It’s especially useful when a negative review is posted.

“When people have a bad experience they’ll say something,” Phan said. “Statistically, 96 per cent of consumers won’t leave a review if they had a good experience.”

Reputation Shielder will help close the feedback loop faster, before these things turn into bigger problems, and it allows businesses to learn and grow. It’s not a magic bullet to erase something like bad customer service, but it helps control the problem and allow users to fix it before it potentially sinks them.