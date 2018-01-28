Domestic disturbance ends with officer-involved shooting; Calgary police

A break down in negotiations led to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Saturday night.

“Last night one of our officers was faced with one of the most difficult situations imaginable and was required to use lethal force,” deputy chief Bob Ritchie told a room of reporters.

“In general, the actions of our officers are often dictated by the actions of the people they are dealing with.”

Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 27, police were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of 68 Ave S.W. for reports of a disturbance coming from one of the residences within the building.

Ritchie said a man in his 40s was screaming and throwing things into the second-story hallway.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to speak with the resident using a variety of means. After about a half hour, Richie said the situation escalated – leading to the man jumping from a second-story balcony and confronting a group of officers. At this point, an officer fired on the suspect.

Because the investigation, being conducted by ASIRT, is ongoing, Ritchie said he couldn’t give many details on the incident.

What he could say is the patrol member who fired the weapon has 10 years of experience. Officers gave first aid until the man was transported to hospital. He died from his wounds at about 2:30 a.m.

The man had no criminal record, but was known to police through numerous interactions.

Police recovered weapons at the scene.

“Our officers did their very best to deescalate the situation and use strategic communications throughout to engage this individual,” Ritchie said. “Oftentimes, it’s outside of the officers ability to control that.”