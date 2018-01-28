Healing ceremonies offer truth and reconciliation for Calgary women

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, women are openly sharing stories as survivors of abuse and harassment. But for those who remain silent – particularly those from minority groups - many may feel left behind or underrepresented.

Through talking stick healing ceremonies, Marilyn Shingoose, a retired minister and Indigenous Elder, is giving women a chance to find their voices, and in turn, is finding her own.

Shingoose has been collaborating with Rev. Lee Spice at the Scarboro United Church in southwest Calgary, to hold the monthly ceremonies, giving women a safe space to speak their truth when they are ready.

Shingoose said it all started with a vision, and from there everything just fell into place upon meeting Spice, who had expressed an interest in hosting a women's sharing circle and tea through the church.

“For years, I wanted to start a women’s circle, and then I was gifted that talking stick,” said Shingoose. “It’s to bring us together, us women, both native and non-native.”

She said it’s an opportunity for Indigenous women to share their experiences, and for non-Indigenous to both learn and share their own stories to find common ground.

“They feel a lot better, they learn a lot and they feel like they belong,” said Shingoose of the participants. “It’s all to do with truth and reconciliation.”

Shingoose herself didn’t start to share her own story until last year, describing the impact of intergenerational trauma experienced by her family and countless men and women, their children and grandchildren as a result of the residential school system.

“When I first used to talk about this, I could hardly get through it. I used to shake and cry. Now I feel strong inside.”

Each ceremony starts with a smudging where smouldering tobacco, cedar, sage and sweetgrass is used to purify the participants and the space around them from negativity.

Women are asked to wear long skirts as a gesture of respect, and an altar is the focal point of the room, displaying candles that represent the four colours of the medicine wheel, and other sacred objects that have been gifted to Shingoose.

Gifts of tobacco are traditionally given to the Elder, who recites a prayer to the Creator honouring the seven sacred teachings of love, honesty, respect, truth, humility, courage and wisdom.

The Elder will start with the talking stick and share their story or thoughts. The stick is passed clockwise to each participant in the circle.

Those who don’t wish to speak can pass the stick along, and women who are menstruating are not allowed to hold the talking stick, but are still welcome to speak.

Shingoose said this is not a sign of disrespect to women, but a recognition of the cleansing and powerful nature of “their moons.”

Each ceremony ends with a closing protocol which encourages all participants to seek reconciliation in all that they do.

“It’s a powerful tool,” said Shingoose, who considers herself merely its keeper.

“It’s very sacred; it’s just an honour to be gifted this by a chief. Out of all of Calgary, it’s like I was chosen to do this. I never expected that.”

Shingoose said the talking stick brings about order and respect, something which if often missing from modern discourse, be it online or in the boardroom.

“It’s also good for men and women,” she said, noting that several men have approached her, looking for a way to share their own stories of abuse and trauma.

For now though, Shingoose is finding strength to share more of her story while leading others through the same process.