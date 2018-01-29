AHS warns people who may have been exposed to measles at Calgary Superstore

Alberta Health Services is warning members of the public who may have been exposed to a person with measles at a southside Superstore earlier this month.

The health agency confirmed Monday that an individual with a lab-confirmed case of the highly contagious infection had visited the store located at 10505 Southport Road S.W. between 7:30 and 10 p.m on Jan. 19.

In a release, officials warned that people at the store who were born after 1970 and have not had measles or received two doses of the vaccine may be at risk to develop measles.

Anyone potentially affected is advised to monitor themselves for symptoms, which include a fever of 38.3 degrees or higher, a cough, runny nose, red eyes, and or a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts and starts behind the ears and on the face before spreading to the arms and legs.

If symptoms develop, people are asked to stay home and call Health Link at 811 before visiting any healthcare facility or provider.

Though not confirmed, AHS says that it's "likely" that this person was exposed to measles on Jan. 10 while travelling by plane from London to Calgary, on British Airways flight 103.

Travelers on that flight may also wish to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease which spreads through the air. There is no treatment, but Alberta offers the vaccine for free. Children typically get their first dose at 12 months, and their second between the ages of four and six.

Anyone not sure of their, or their child's, immunization history can call their local public health office or call Health Link at 1-866-408-5464.