ASIRT investigation reveals details in Calgary police officer-involved shooting

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has released new details from their investigation into a fatal officer involved shooting in Calgary.

On Jan. 27, just before 9 p.m., Calgary police officers were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of 68 Ave SW for reports of a disturbance.

A 43-year-old man was allegedly pacing, yelling and causing banging noises in the hallway and inside his apartment.

Police entered the building and also positioned officers in the alley, off the balcony of the man’s apartment suite.

Calgary police previously said they tried speaking to the man through his apartment door, but he refused to answer it.

The officers in the alley tried talking to the man when he went to the balcony doors, but after a half hour, the man jumped from the balcony to the alley below and confronted the two officers.

He allegedly moved toward one of them, resulting in the officer firing a single shot from his service firearm.

A hatchet and multiple knives were later recovered from the alley, according to ASIRT.

Officers immediately provided first aid until EMS arrived and took the man to the hospital, but he died from his injuries a few hours later.

Investigators said the man was alone in his apartment when the incident occurred.