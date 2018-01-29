Boomers vs. millennials: Calgary's citizen satisfaction survey digs into demographics

Millennials see the city through rose-coloured glasses, while boomers are more likely to have a pessimistic view of life in Calgary, according to the city's latest citizen satisfaction survey.

What's more is the general public has a more favourable outlook on what the city is doing than the business community.

On Monday, the City of Calgary released its annual citizen satisfaction survey detailing the general sense of how people feel Cowtown is doing. This year, the survey included a data set on economic perceptions that compared businesses to citizens.

But in general, the city seemed most divided along generational lines.

Those who have lived in Calgary for more than 20 years are four times more likely than those who have lived here less than 10 years to see the city "unfavourably," they're less likely to trust the city and less satisfied with the city's quality of life – despite high satisfaction in the city's quality of life.

In 2017 citizen's overall perception of the quality of life in Calgary went up by 2 per cent from 2016 to 85 per cent. Millenials rated quality of life at 91 per cent, compared to baby boomers' 80 per cent.

The random survey was done between August 16 and September 10, 2017, using both landline and cell phones. Data were weighted to ensure it reflected the city's actual population.

With a 2,500 person sample, the margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.