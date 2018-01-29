Calgary citizens win appeal of Ring Road construction practices

Citizens who challenged the province on the construction of the Southwest Ring Road are claiming victory now that changes have been ordered for the project.

Jeff Brookman was part of a group that launched an appeal through the provinces Environmental Appeals Board (EAB).

He said his group is digesting the decision and deciding what the next steps are, but at first glance they are happy.

“You now have in writing under a ministerial decree that the road is over-designed,” said Brookman.

He said changes to the actual ring road project will be minimal compared to what they would’ve liked to have seen, but he expects the decision will have a resounding effect for future projects.

“We’ve set a precedent for the future. They’re actually going to treat wetlands and water bodies with respect,” he said.

In a release, the province said the timeline of the ring road will not be impacted by the decision.